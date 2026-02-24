Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad recently made a controversial statement regarding the Indian cricket team. Shehzad, who has fallen out with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), alleged that there was politics within the Indian team. The comment was brutally trolled by Indian social media users, who asked him to keep his commentary limited to Pakistan cricket. Shehzad first alleged that Kuldeep Yadav was dropped from the XI after the Pakistan match because he had a problem with Suryakumar Yadav. He also claimed that Gautam Gambhir had brought politics into the team. The comments did not go down well with Indian fans.

"There was an incident after the Pakistan game where Suryakumar Yadav pushed him. People are now saying that perhaps Kuldeep Yadav was dropped because of a disciplinary issue or a problem with Suryakumar Yadav. Otherwise, he would not have been left out. Kuldeep Yadav brings variation and is a match-winner," Shehzad said on Haarna Maana Hai.

"When you enter any field, complete focus is needed. Gambhir entered politics, and obviously his mindset changed. He was not very successful in politics, but it seems he has brought that same politics into the team environment. All this politics from Gautam Gambhir has damaged the image of the Indian team."

The comments drew sharp reactions.

Well with all due respect to @iamAhmadshahzad and @iamamirofficial it's easy to talk about others but why don't they look into the mirror first they were the ones sitting on television and talking nonsense about @babarazam258 because of politics and jealousy — Hamaad Ali (@HamaadA89162319) February 24, 2026

But who is ahmad shehzad

Who are only making his name on Babar Azam

Career toh kuch nahi ha khud ka

Chala ha Indian team ko sikhana — momin (@m0minbhat) February 24, 2026

MASSIVE STATEMENT BY AHMED SHEHZAD ON GAUTAM GAMBHIR AND INDIAN TEAM



Ahmed Shehzad: There is a lot of discussion in India right now about whether Gambhir will be removed from his position or if he will step down himself if in case India does not qualify for the semifinals.… pic.twitter.com/oG7gljpaTJ — Oxygen (@Oxygen18_) February 24, 2026

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan backed India to bounce back in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 after their massive loss to South Africa. India lost to South Africa in both teams' first Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup by 76 runs. The defeat dampened their chances of securing a semifinal berth as their net run rate now stands at -3.800.

India must win their remaining two encounters - against Zimbabwe and West Indies - and must also register significant victories to improve their NRR in order to stand a chance of qualifying for the semifinals.

Ahead of their clash against Zimbabwe on February 26 in Chennai, Yusuf Pathan, speaking to reporters, expressed confidence in the Indian team's ability to recover from the setback. He said India knows how to bounce back and expects them to secure a convincing win, while also acknowledging that Zimbabwe are playing good cricket and wishing them well.

"Indian team knows how to bounce back. The team will bounce back well. We hope that India will win in Chennai by a good margin. Zimbabwe too is playing good cricket. I extend them best wishes, but Indian team always performs well when it gets challenging," Pathan said