India opening batter Abhishek Sharma might be unwell at the moment, but despite his health issue, Pakistan are rattled by what he can do with the bat. Though there is no clarity over whether Abhishek will play in the match against Pakistan or not, former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir stunned the cricket world as he called him a 'slogger'. During a discussion on a Pakistani channel, Amir said that there are high chances of Abhishek failing as he plays quite a high-risk brand of cricket. He even questioned the India star's technical ability.

"By whatever little I have seen, if you ask me honestly, I feel he is just a slogger. He has to go hard at every ball. The day he gets going, it's fine; otherwise, uske failure ke chances zyaada hain (The chances of his failure are high). He scores once in 8 innings. Otherwise, his scores are 10, 15, 0, and 20. I don't think he is technically sound," Amir said on the show 'Haarna Mana Hai'.

Amir said that the best way to stop Abhishek is by bowling him on the body. For the retired Pakistan international, Abhishek will be considered a good batter only when he starts to tackle swinging deliveries well.

"He just stands there and wants all balls to be bowled in a particular area. This is my honest opinion. I am also saying the day he gets going, he will score big. He can hurt the other team. But he has a high-risk game. I will consider him a proper batter only when I see that the ball is swinging even slightly and he tackles it well and smashes with the same velocity," Amir added.

Muhammad Amir on Abhishek Sharma:



"Honestly, he's just a slogger. His chances of failure are high. He's not a technically sound batsman. It's not difficult to tackle such a batsman if you bowl on the body line. He will also struggle against slow balls." pic.twitter.com/6lsABj8sdl — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) February 13, 2026

Fans on social media weren't pleased to see Amir make such a remark for the World No. 1 T20 batter.

Bhai vo jab aapke prime bowler sofa set Shaheen Afridi ko pelega tab sabki bolti band ho jayegi — Neha chaudhary (@chaudhary_12575) February 13, 2026

Abhishek slogger hai? Arre, woh toh tumhare Pakistani bowlers ko bhi 150+ ke sixes pe uda deta hai! Amir sahab, retirement ke baad bhi Indian openers pe focus? Cope level pro max! — Barabati crease (@BabajiSutar3) February 13, 2026

Abhishek, at present, is working to regain full fitness after a stomach issue saw him miss the game against Namibia. The batter was reported sick even as he arrived in the middle against the USA. He has since been hospitalised for a day and even lost 2kg of weight. But, he hasn't been completely ruled out of the Pakistan match yet.