India are set to face England in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2026. The contest will be taking place at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Thursday night. The winner of the game will take on New Zealand in the summit clash. The Blackcaps stormed into the final with a sensational one-sided victory over South Africa in the first semifinal. Chasing a target of 170, the Mitchell Santner-led side reached home in just 12.5 overs, thanks to Finn Allen's 100 not out off 33 balls.

As India and England get ready to fight for the remaining final spot, Kevin Pietersen shared a cheeky statement on social media, drawing reactions from fans.

"So NZ versus England in the final of the T20 WC on Sunday. Should be a great game," he wrote on X.

"Keep dreaming," wrote a fan.

"Bookmarking this tweet to come here after India reaching semi final," wrote another user.

Having not exactly sailed into the T20 World Cup semi-finals, India must now negotiate a potent spin threat from a dangerous England side as both teams chase perfection in Thursday's high-pressure knockout game at the Wankhede Stadium.

Overwhelming favourites at the start of the tournament, India have not been able to stitch together a perfect game against stronger sides in the competition.

However, they have served themselves well by adopting a flexible approach after the pasting at the hands of South Africa in their Super 8 opener.

Sanju Samson was brought back into the side to break the predictability of a left-handed top three in the powerplay, and that move has worked brilliantly.

Such are the ways of the game that Abhishek was in the form of his life leading into the ICC event, while Samson had to be dropped from the playing eleven after a dismal run against New Zealand in the bilaterals.

The tables have turned now, and Abhishek is in desperate need of a confidence-boosting innings. The southpaw did get a fifty against Zimbabwe in the Super 8 but remains far from his ballistic best.

England will have their plans ready for the two openers.

Ishan Kishan has gone off the boil after a sensational start to the tournament and would be backing himself to fire at his former IPL home ground.

The same goes for the current Mumbai Indians stars in the national team - captain Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya - who batted for more than two hours in the main net session ahead of the semifinal.

Jasprit Bumrah has been phenomenal as usual, but slight improvement is needed from the bowlers in the last five overs. It will be interesting to see how Surya uses his resources with Shivam Dube proving to be a risky sixth bowling option.

Playing Kuldeep Yadav is always a tempting prospect, but India are unlikely to tinker with their playing eleven.

Both India and England find themselves pitted against each other for the third T20 World Cup semifinal in a row. England had hammered India on the way to the title in 2022 before the latter got their revenge in Guyana in 2024.

