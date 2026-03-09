Ishan Kishan played through the immense grief of a personal tragedy during India's victorious T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand on Sunday. According to a Times of India report, Kishan's cousin and brother-in-law had died in a car accident on Friday, just a couple of days before the T20 World Cup final. The incident prevented Kishan's father, Pranav Pandey, from travelling to Ahmedabad to attend the final. Kishan also wanted to join his family, but the duty of a World Cup final meant he could not return.

"Anarth ho gaya. Hum log bahut badi musibat mein hain (Something terrible has happened. We are in a very big problem)," Kishan's father told Times of India ahead of the final.

"We are all in shock. Ishan wanted to visit us, but he couldn't return because of the final. He is absolutely distraught," Pranav Pandey further said.

According to the report, Kishan lacked the energetic charisma that he usually has during India's practice sessions ahead of the match. His batting session did not go on for as long as it usually does. Several players of the Indian team came up to Kishan to put an arm around his shoulder.

However, despite the weight of the personal loss, Kishan managed to deliver a sensational performance in the T20 World Cup 2026 final on Sunday. The left-hander walked in at No. 3 and played with a fearless approach, smashing 54 off just 25 balls.

After his fifty - his third of the tournament - Kishan also pointed his bat towards the heavens, in a gesture seemingly acknowledging the tragedy.

Kishan also contributed with two incredible catches in the outfield, which resulted in the dismissals of New Zealand batters Rachin Ravindra and Tim Seifert.

Kishan finished as the fourth-highest run-getter of the tournament, with 317 runs in nine innings.