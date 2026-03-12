Shivam Dube emerged as one of the unsung heroes of India's T20 World Cup 2026 triumph. Dube had already played a key role in India's run to the title in 2024, but his contribution was even greater in 2026. Dube slammed 235 runs in eight innings at a strike-rate of 169.06, playing crucial cameos in nearly every game. Following India's tournament victory, he revealed that captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir had made his task simpler by sending a clear message regarding his role in the team.

"My role was simple and communicated a long time ago by coach Gautam Gambhir and Surya bhai; keeping the strike rate high. If I'm asked to bowl, keep a tight line and keep the runs down," Dube said, speaking to the Indian Express.

"During the last World Cup too, I had a similar role but that time I had only a couple of big knocks. This time, I told myself that I won't think too far ahead and take things match by match," he added.

Dube's best knock came in India's final group stage match, when his 31-ball 66 saw India recover after a stuttering start. But his cameos in the Super 8 stage, semi-final and final were arguably even more pivotal for India.

Dube was India's highest run-scorer in the disappointing defeat to South Africa in the Super 8. He then hit two crucial boundaries in the penultimate over in the do-or-die match against West Indies, a contribution that Gambhir said was equally important to Sanju Samson's match-winning 97.

The left-hander then walked in at No. 4 to hammer 43 off 25 in the semi-final against England. In the final against New Zealand, Dube once again made an impact, smashing 26 runs off just 8 balls to help India post a gigantic total of 255.

Dube also praised the dressing room environment fostered by Suryakumar and Gambhir.

"They plan well and back us. They don't panic in any situation. There is clarity in their communication and they tried to pick the best playing XI for each game. The dressing room environment is great," he said.

Dube is one of only eight Indian players to win both the 2024 and 2026 editions of the T20 World Cup.