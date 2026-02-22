India took the surprising decision to not include all-rounder Axar Patel in the playing XI for the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against South Africa in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Axar was rested for India's final group stage match against Netherlands and in his place, all-rounder Washington Sundar was included. However, skipper Suryakumar Yadav revealed after toss on Sunday that they took the 'harsh' decision of not bringing Axar back and sticking with Washington. Coming to the match, South Africa skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bat at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"I was actually looking to bat first, but it's okay. We played here two or three days back and when they were bowling first, there was a little bit in the wicket, so why not take that advantage? It's a big game, a great occasion for everyone to step up and show their character. It's a full house tonight, hopefully, and we've got a good game for them. It's the business end now, so you've got to bring your A-game."

"We do have three league games, but you have to deliver that punch from ball one, and I think tonight is the right time. We'll look to bring good energy on the field, follow our good habits, and take whatever result comes our way. The pitch looks quite similar to the previous black soil surface we played on, just one strip away, not too much change."

"We're happy to bowl first. It's very harsh on Axar Patel, but we're going with the same team - just a tactical decision, so no changes from the last game," Suryakumar said at the toss.

South Africa made four changes from their previous game playing XI, with Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, David Miller and Marco Jansen coming back.

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi