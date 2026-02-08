India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Boycott Row Live Updates: Discussions between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) are ongoing regarding Pakistan's decision to boycott its T20 World Cup 2026 match against India. A few days ago, the PCB formally wrote to the ICC expressing its intention to invoke the 'Force Majeure' clause, citing a government tweet that banned the team from participating in the February 15 match in Colombo. On Saturday, the ICC asked Pakistan to clarify how the 'Force Majeure' clause applies in justifying the team's refusal to play.
Here are the LIVE Updates of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Row -
Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup Boycott Row LIVE: Ex-ICC chief on saga
Former ICC chief and former PCB chairman Ehsan Mani stated that direct communication should take place between current ICC chairman Jay Shah and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi to resolve the issue.
"The PCB feels strongly that it was unfair or politically motivated. This should have been nipped in the bud; Mr Shah and Mr Naqvi should have spoken directly. I feel the PCB's stance was largely a reaction to feeling ignored," Mani said, in an interview with RevSportz.
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Boycott Row LIVE: SL's appeal to Pak
In recent days, it has emerged that even Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have written to the PCB to not go ahead with their boycott, given the financial loss at stake. In their letter, Sri Lanka also reminded Pakistan that they were one of the first major nations to tour Pakistan after the 2009 Lahore attacks.
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Boycott Row LIVE: ICC's response to Pak's 'force majeure'
After initially not directly communicating to the ICC a reason behind its boycott, the PCB pressed the 'force majeure' clause, citing the government's social media post on February 1 that instructed them to participate in the T20 World Cup but boycott the India game.
However, the ICC hit back, stating that there was no qualification or justification behind the force majeure.
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Boycott Row LIVE: 'Dialogue, not confrontation'
According to the report, the situation will now be handled in a manner of "dialogue" and not "confrontation". The ICC reportedly want to engage in a structured manner with the PCB to resolve the matter.
Pakistan T20 World Cup Boycott Row LIVE: Pakistan to make U-turn?
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have softened its stance on boycotting their T20 World Cup 2026 match against India, after learning the potential damages that the International Cricket Council (ICC) could claim from them, according to a report by The Indian Express. This comes after extensive 'back-channel talks' between the PCB and the ICC.