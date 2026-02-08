Former ICC chief and former PCB chairman Ehsan Mani stated that direct communication should take place between current ICC chairman Jay Shah and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi to resolve the issue.



"The PCB feels strongly that it was unfair or politically motivated. This should have been nipped in the bud; Mr Shah and Mr Naqvi should have spoken directly. I feel the PCB's stance was largely a reaction to feeling ignored," Mani said, in an interview with RevSportz.