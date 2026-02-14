Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir sparked a major debate after labeling Indian batter Abhishek Sharma a 'slogger.' Speaking days ahead of the T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan, he claimed there are high chances of Abhishek failing as he plays a high-risk brand of cricket. Amid criticism over his remarks, Amir reiterated his stance during a Pakistani news channel, saying that the 25-year-old is yet to test himself in overseas conditions.

"He is a slogger, according to me. A player who doesn't even know how to defend a ball, how can I consider him a proper batter? He comes and swings his bat and he is managing to get that connection of late... if he performs [in South Africa, England, and New Zealand], I will be the first one to acknowledge that he is a proper batter," Amir said on the Geo TV show 'Hasna Mana Hai'.

During the same discussion, veteran Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad held a different view.

"Everyone has a different opinion. I really like Abhishek. For Amir, getting Abhishek out might be a piece of cake," said Shehzad.

Abhishek is currently recovering from a stomach infection, raising doubts over his participation in the clash against Pakistan on February 15.

Following a golden duck against the USA in the campaign opener, Abhishek missed the second clash at New Delhi against Namibia due to the same.

Following the toss against Namibia yesterday, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav had said about Abhishek, "Abhishek is still not fine; he will miss a game or two."

According to media reports, his training session in Colombo will be an indicator of his readiness for the high-pressure game.

If he bats for a long duration like he normally does during nets, then he is likely to be available for the match.

During Abhishek's absence, Sanju Samson opened the batting alongside Ishan Kishan.

(With Agency Inputs)