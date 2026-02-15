India Predicted XI vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: India look to continue their winning run in the T20 World Cup 2026 as the Suryakumar Yadav-led side take on Pakistan in a highly-anticipated encounter in Colombo on Sunday. India were handed a major boost as star opener Abhishek Sharma will be making his return to the playing XI after missing the match against Namibia due to illness. Both India and Pakistan have won both of their group stage matches till now and the winner of this match will most likely top Group A. India captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir also face a tough selection call when it comes to spinner Kuldeep Yadav ahead of the crucial Pakistan clash.

With Abhishek Sharma coming back, Sanju Samson will miss out and the left-handed batter will open the batting with Ishan Kishan. Kishan has been enjoying a brilliant run of form and he will be raring to go against Pakistan. Tilak Varma will continue to bat at No. 3 with Suryakumar at No. 4.

India have suffered a few collapses in the tournament already and the middle order will have a major role to play in the game against Pakistan. Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube provide major firepower to the batting order along with their pace bowling prowess. In Rinku Singh, India have a bonafide finisher who is more than capable of providing the late fireworks for his side.

Axar Patel will also be a big option for India with Varun Chakravarthy playing as the specialist spinner. While Kuldeep can be an option, it is not likely that India will tamper much with the team.

In the pace department, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh are likely to be the top picks.

India Predicted XI vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh