Former Indian cricket team spinner R Ashwin blasted Babar Azam following Pakistan's loss in the T20 World Cup 2026. Babar scored just 5 off 7 deliveries as Pakistan lost to India in the group stage encounter in Colombo on Sunday. Babar made a cautious start to his innings but was completely foxed by a flatter delivery from Axar Patel. The Pakistan batter went for the slog but completely missed the ball as it crashed into his stumps. Ashwin said that Babar has not shown much improvement in the recent past and even cited his previous dismissals to prove his point.

"As an international cricketer, if you see that you are lacking in a specific area, you need to work on it. He has not made a single change to his game. Look at the USA game in 2024. He opened up his shoulder just like this and was caught in the slips. He played the same shot towards thirdman and if he keeps playing this way, he will be dismissed in similar fashion every time," he said on YouTube.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis identified Pakistan's tactical errors in a 61-run loss to India in the T20 World Cup 2026 and stated that the Salman Agha-led side lost the game once India posted 175 on the board.

After their third win in a row, India qualified for the Super 8 stage, powered by Ishan Kishan's explosive 77 off 40 balls, while Pakistan now likely have to defeat Namibia in their final Group A fixture to have any chance of qualifying for the Super Eights phase.

Speaking to Star Sports, Younis pointed out that Pakistan were not smart with their bowling changes and the game was over in the first innings as India scored too many runs on the board.

"Pakistan lost the game in the first innings. Once India reached 175, the game was out of Pakistan's reach. The ball was spinning, and Suryakumar Yadav was smart with his bowling changes. He gave the new ball to Hardik Pandya up front. Jasprit Bumrah was outstanding as always, attacking the stumps, swinging and seaming the ball. It was very difficult for Pakistan after that. When you look at how much spin Pakistani bowlers got, I don't think they used them as well as India did. But the game was over in the first innings because India scored too many runs," he said.

(With agency inputs)