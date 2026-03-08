Indian cricket team skipper Suryakumar Yadav came up with a stunning tactic to dismiss in-form New Zealand batter Finn Allen during the T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Allen was the top performer for New Zealand ahead of the final with 289 runs in 7 matches including a sensational century against South Africa in the semifinal. While the New Zealand batter proved his prowess against the fast bowlers, he looked a bit shaky against spin. That was exactly what Suryakumar Yadav looked to exploit as he introduced spinner Axar Patel in the third over of the New Zealand innings.

Bringing Axar in the powerplay against NZ openers - that's Captain SKY for you.



He's not the kind of captain who fed spin to dangerous Klaasen in a T20 World Cup final



SKY masterclass captaincy — Vikhyath D King (@vickyNAGfan) March 8, 2026

On the fourth ball of the over, Allen decided to target a quicker delivery from Axar but ended up completely mistiming his slog pull. The ball went straight to Tilak Varma at long-on and the youngster made no mistake in completing the catch.

Another brilliant captaincy call by Sky.

First, went with Axar over Boom n then, brought in Bumrah for 4th over to increase the pressure. — Perpetual Procrastinator (@Akshay01shukla) March 8, 2026

Internet was quick to react to Allen's dismissal and a lot of users praised Suryakumar for his brilliant decision.

First over Arshdeep.



Second Hardik.



Arshdeep bowled well but Axar got the third and got a wicket.



Then Bumrah and he immediately gets the wicket.



Bumrah against England and here against NZ bowled a slower one first up both time and got the wicket both time because the batsmen… — W.A.R (@Waqaas1980s) March 8, 2026

Earlier, Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan struck explosive half-centuries each as defending champions India posted a massive 255/5 against New Zealand.

On a flat mixed soil pitch, India posted a total that is the highest at the venue and the third-highest in Men's T20 World Cup history. It was built on an explosive platform laid by their top three, all of whom attacked from the outset with strike rates that underlined their dominance. Samson, who made 89 off 46 balls, finished on a strike rate of 193.47, while Abhishek, who finally came good by hitting 54 off 25 balls, struck at 247.61, and Kishan, who slammed a 25-ball 54, hit at a strike rate of 216.

At several stages, a total of 280 or beyond appeared well within India's reach, only for New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham toapply the brakes via 3-46. Shivam Dube ultimately ensured India finished strongly, plundering 24 runs off the final over to push the total past 250. Dube's late assault of 26 off just eight balls came at a strike rate of 325.

(With agency inputs)