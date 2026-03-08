Indian cricket team batter Sanju Samson scripted history during the T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Samson slammed 89 off just 46 deliveries with the help of 5 fours and 8 sixes to put India in a brilliant position during the summit clash. This was the first time that a batter breached the 85-run mark in a T20 World Cup final and this is currently the highest score in the summit clash of the competition. Previously, both Marlon Samuels (West Indies vs England, 2016) and Kane Williamson (New Zealand vs Australia, 2021) scored 85 in T20 World Cup finals.

This was also the third consecutive 50-plus score for Samson and as a result, he joined the likes of Babar Azam and Virat Kohli in an illustrious list.

Most consecutive 50-plus scores in T20 World Cups

3 - Mahela Jayawardene (2010)

3 - Virat Kohli (2016-2021)

3 - Babar Azam (2021)

3 - KL Rahul (2021)

3 - Kusal Mendis (2026)

3 - Sahibzada Farhan (2026)

3 - Sanju Samson (2026)

Samson also became only the third batter after Kohli and Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi to register 50-plus scores in the semifinal as well as final of a T20 World Cup edition.

50s in the semis as well as the final of a T20 World Cup edition

Shahid Afridi in 2009

Virat Kohli in 2014

Sanju Samson in 2026

Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan struck explosive half-centuries each as defending champions India posted a massive 255/5 against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final.

On a flat mixed soil pitch, India posted a total that is the highest at the venue and the third-highest in Men's T20 World Cup history. It was built on an explosive platform laid by their top three, all of whom attacked from the outset with strike rates that underlined their dominance. Samson, who made 89 off 46 balls, finished on a strike rate of 193.47, while Abhishek, who finally came good by hitting 54 off 25 balls, struck at 247.61, and Kishan, who slammed a 25-ball 54, hit at a strike rate of 216.

At several stages, a total of 280 or beyond appeared well within India's reach, only for New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham toapply the brakes via 3-46. Shivam Dube ultimately ensured India finished strongly, plundering 24 runs off the final over to push the total past 250. Dube's late assault of 26 off just eight balls came at a strike rate of 325.

