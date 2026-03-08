India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: The stage is all set as India and New Zealand meet each other in a second ICC tournament final. Last time, it was a Champions Trophy clash, but this time much more is at stake as the teams fight for the T20 World Cup title. India have already achieved the glory twice and now aim to become the first side to defend it with a third one. The Blackcaps, on the other hand, are yet to win their first T20 World Cup, and what better opportunity could there be for them. (India vs New Zealand Final LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026)

The Mitchell Santner-led side thrashed South Africa by a nine-wicket margin in the semi-finals. Finn Allen scored a century in 33 balls as New Zealand chased down 170 runs in just 12.5 overs. On the other hand, Suryakumar Yadav and Co. failed to give their best with the ball but edged past England by seven runs in a 499-run thriller. The batters did a superb job to help India post 253 for 7 batting first. Varun Chakravarthy's poor performance nearly ended the side's campaign, but some sensational death bowling from Jasprit Bumrah pushed India into the final.

When will the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final take place?

The India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final will take place on Sunday, March 08 (IST).

Where will the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final be held?

The India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final start?

The India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final for free?

The India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final will be televised live on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be televised free on the DD Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final?

The India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster.)