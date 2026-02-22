Irfan Pathan believes that the Indian cricket team should not make major changes to the playing XI for the T20 World Cup Super 8 match against South Africa. Irfan suggested that India should make only one change - bring back Axar Patel in place of Washington Sundar. Axar was rested for the final group stage match against Netherlands and Pathan said that he should come back for the crucial match against the Proteas. The former India all-rounder also pointed out that the team management might be tempted to add Kuldeep Yadav to the side but considering Arshdeep Singh's brilliant record against Quinton De Kock, Pathan advised Suryakumar Yadav and Co to persist with the left-arm pacer.

"I would not want India to make many changes to their playing XI. Axar Patel should come in place of Washington Sundar. You will say that we should go with an off-spinner or think about Kuldeep Yadav because of Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton. But then there is no place for Arshdeep in that case. Arshdeep has dismissed Quinton de Kock four times. So, he can surely get that outside edge and take his wicket," Pathan said on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Pathan praised South Africa's pace bowler Lungi Ngidi ahead of the Super Eight clash at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Pathan shed light on the major threat that Ngidi causes on the Indian Batters. The all-rounder specifically mentioned the Proteas pace bowler's skills of delivering a slower ball without altering his arm speed or action, and his consistency of hitting the same lines, which deceives the batter to play early and gets his wickets.

"Lungi Ngidi bowls around 140 km/h, and his slower ones are around 110 km/h. That is a 30 km difference, which is big. One thing you notice is that every delivery he bowls finishes near the stumps. But more important is his release. Look at his action. When he is about to finish, the batter has already made up his mind that the ball will be quick.

"There is no change in his action or arm speed. Then suddenly he delivers a slower ball. That is why he fools batters. They do not let the ball come to them; they push at it early. That is how he takes wickets with his slower balls. He is a big threat against Indian batters." Pathan said.

Irfan Pathan's predicted India XI: Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.