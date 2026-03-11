Former Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim came out in support of India amid allegations that they played on rigged pitches during the T20 World Cup 2026. Suryakumar Yadav and his team recently created history by defeating New Zealand in the final and successfully defending the title. With this victory, India also became the first team to win the T20 World Cup trophy three times. Team India displayed dominant batting performances throughout the tournament, posting three 250-plus totals. However, these remarkable displays also attracted criticism, with accusations that the hosts benefited from batting-friendly pitches that gave them an advantage over other teams.

Despite the on-field and off-field rivalry, Imad surprisingly supported India and even called them a "bigger team" than Pakistan.

"We always hear people saying that umpires favour India or that they prepare spin-friendly pitches, but you have to agree that in this tournament, the pitches were very well balanced. Sometimes, the conditions were even against India, but they still managed to deliver a dominating performance," Imad said on a Pakistani TV show.

"So, we should not always nitpick or claim that India are looking for an escape route. As a cricketing nation, we have to praise them for their performance and accept the fact that they are bigger than us (Pakistan) and many other teams," he added.

India's historic second successive T20 World Cup title has earned appreciation and praise from former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi too.

Shahid Afridi put it plain and simple. "The World Cup is over. I think India deserved the title. They have a great team combination. The players sitting on the bench were also as good as the playing eleven. This is why I say that your bench needs to be strong. India's bench was very strong, they could have picked anyone from there and slotted them into the playing eleven. They played the whole tournament as champions," Afridi posted in a video on his X account.

"Sanju Samson was outstanding. He got the opportunity, and he delivered with his sensible hitting and his ability to build the innings. Abhishek Sharma also performed well tonight. Ishan Kishan also performed outstandingly, just like he had performed against Pakistan. Jasprit Bumrah was the backbone of their bowling, who has carried India on his back for a long time with his impressive performances. Be it with the new ball, old ball, slower one or yorker, he is one of the best bowlers in my opinion," he added.