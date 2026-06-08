The build-up to the T20 World Cup 2026 witnessed a drama involving the refusal of Bangladesh to travel to India. The Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) main accusation was a lack of safety in India. Despite repeated assurances from the ICC and the BCCI, Bangladesh did not relent. They ultimately did not play. Scotland replaced Bangladesh in the tournament. Litton Das, Bangladesh T20 captain, said that as players they wanted to play the tournament, but the BCB leadership took the decision for them. Das hinted that they played in 'dangerous' conditions in Pakistan; hence, playing in India would not have been a problem.

"We went there to participate (in a meeting with top BCB officials), to have tea. Our mindset was to have tea in an AC room. We were asked what we wanted. As players, what would we want? We don't want to fight. We would obviously want to play. They told us there was no safety in that country (India). We told them, we have played in Pakistan too. They used to stand outside the room with guns. What can be more dangerous than that? If we can play in Pakistan, why not India," Litton Das told Prothom Alo.

Earlier, in January, when the whole row erupted, Das had remained non-committal over revealing his opinion on the issue.

"Are you sure we are going to play the World Cup? From my side, I am uncertain; everyone is uncertain. I think the whole of Bangladesh is uncertain at this moment. No answer. I understand what question you are going to ask. That is not safe for me. No answer," said Litton.

Litton made his Test debut against India in 2015. Litton made his T20I debut in the same year against South Africa. While he started out as a specialist batter, Litton was given the wicketkeeping duties in 2017, with Mushfiqur Rahim playing solely as a batter.

Litton's most memorable knock came in the 2018 Asia Cup final, where he slammed a brilliant century against India. He received the 'Man of the Match' award despite Bangladesh losing the clash. In March 2020, he scored a brilliant 176 off 143 balls against Zimbabwe-the highest individual score by any Bangladesh cricket team batter in ODIs.

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