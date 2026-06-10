FIFA World Cup 2026 Prize Money vs ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Winner's Purse: A Comparison
The FIFA World Cup 2026 - the biggest sporting spectacle - is here. And it's bigger than ever. 48 teams, three host countries and 16 stadiums staging a record 104 matches over the 39-day tournament make it the biggest edition of the event so far
- FIFA World Cup 2026 features 48 teams, three hosts, 16 stadiums, and 104 matches over 39 days
- Champions of FIFA World Cup 2026 will earn USD 50 million, while all teams get at least USD 10.5 million
- The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 prize pool totals USD 11.25 million, with India earning USD 2.6 million as champion
The FIFA World Cup 2026 - the biggest sporting spectacle - is here. And it's bigger than ever. 48 teams, three host countries and 16 stadiums staging a record 104 matches over the 39-day tournament make it the biggest edition of the event so far. This is the first time since 1998 that the tournament has expanded. It is just not on the field, FIFA's prize money for the event has increased manifold. The prize money for the World Cup competitors - USD 655 million - marks a 50 per cent increase compared to the previous edition.
While FIFA World Cup 2026 is a much bigger affair on the global stage, a comparison with the prize money of the T20 World Cup 2026 (the most recent edition of a global cricket event) is an interesting analysis of where the two sporting disciplines stand.
The FIFA Council approved a record-breaking financial contribution of USD 727 million to be distributed as a result of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The biggest share - USD 655 million, marking a 50 per cent increase compared to the previous edition - will be paid out as prize money among the 48 participating teams as follows:
FIFA World Cup 2026 Prize Money (as per FIFA.com)
Champions: USD 50 million
Runners-up: USD 33 million
3rd place: USD 29 million
4th place: USD 27 million
5th-8th place: USD 19 million
9th-16th place: USD 15 million
17th-32nd place: USD 11 million
33rd-48th place: USD 9 million
In addition, each qualified team will receive USD 1.5 million to cover preparation costs. This means that all participating Member Associations are guaranteed at least USD 10.5 million each for their participation in next year's tournament.
The 2026 T20 World Cup winners India, on the other hand, got USD 2.6 million. The T20 World Cup 2026 had a total prize money pool of USD 11.25 million.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Prize Money - Top Eight (as per ICC.com)
Champions: India - $2,639,423
Runners-up: New Zealand - $1,422,692
3rd place: South Africa - $1,005,577
4th place: England - $974,423
5th-8th place:
West Indies - $538,269
Pakistan - $522,692
Zimbabwe - $491,538
Sri Lanka - $475,962