The FIFA World Cup 2026 - the biggest sporting spectacle - is here. And it's bigger than ever. 48 teams, three host countries and 16 stadiums staging a record 104 matches over the 39-day tournament make it the biggest edition of the event so far. This is the first time since 1998 that the tournament has expanded. It is just not on the field, FIFA's prize money for the event has increased manifold. The prize money for the World Cup competitors - USD 655 million - marks a 50 per cent increase compared to the previous edition.

While FIFA World Cup 2026 is a much bigger affair on the global stage, a comparison with the prize money of the T20 World Cup 2026 (the most recent edition of a global cricket event) is an interesting analysis of where the two sporting disciplines stand.

The FIFA Council approved a record-breaking financial contribution of USD 727 million to be distributed as a result of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The biggest share - USD 655 million, marking a 50 per cent increase compared to the previous edition - will be paid out as prize money among the 48 participating teams as follows:

FIFA World Cup 2026 Prize Money (as per FIFA.com)

Champions: USD 50 million

Runners-up: USD 33 million

3rd place: USD 29 million

4th place: USD 27 million

5th-8th place: USD 19 million

9th-16th place: USD 15 million

17th-32nd place: USD 11 million

33rd-48th place: USD 9 million

In addition, each qualified team will receive USD 1.5 million to cover preparation costs. This means that all participating Member Associations are guaranteed at least USD 10.5 million each for their participation in next year's tournament.

The 2026 T20 World Cup winners India, on the other hand, got USD 2.6 million. The T20 World Cup 2026 had a total prize money pool of USD 11.25 million.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Prize Money - Top Eight (as per ICC.com)

Champions: India - $2,639,423

Runners-up: New Zealand - $1,422,692

3rd place: South Africa - $1,005,577

4th place: England - $974,423

5th-8th place:

West Indies - $538,269

Pakistan - $522,692

Zimbabwe - $491,538

Sri Lanka - $475,962

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