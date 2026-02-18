Australia needed Ireland to beat Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup Group B match on Tuesday, but the match was abandoned due to rain in Pallekele, forcing the former champions to pack their bags and return home early. While this result wasn't in the hands of Mitchell Marsh's men, the defeats against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka came back to haunt them dearly. As Australia's elimination from the tournament was confirmed, Iceland Cricket mocked the 2021 T20 World Cup winners, especially over their bizarre decision not to play in-form Steve Smith against Sri Lanka.

Australia opened their journey in the biennial event with a win over Ireland on February 11 before suffering an expected defeat against Zimbabwe on February 13. Australia had to beat Sri Lanka to stay alive in the contest, but were undone convincingly on February 16.

What was baffling for many was the fact that the management flew in Steve Smith from Australia ahead of the Sri Lanka game but refused to select him in the playing XI. Seeing Smith being robbed of the opportunity to prove his skills and help Australia in the battle for survival, Iceland Cricket got in a trolling mood.

Iceland Cricket wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "The best thing about the T20 World Cup for Steve Smith was the airport duty-free. We would treat him better, with a statue and a lifetime supply of free cod. Sometimes, your best assets get forgotten."

Earlier, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh couldn't hide his disappointment as the national team suffered a defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup 2026. Marsh, speaking on the development, admitted that the entire group is devastated.

"It's a devastated group," captain Mitch Marsh said after the defeat against Sri Lanka.

"We're in the lap of the Gods now, I think, with the way it's shaped up. There are a lot of emotions in the rooms right now. We haven't been at our best."

Controversy Over Steve Smith's Non-Selection

Steve Smith was drafted late into Australia's squad as a replacement for injured pacer Josh Hazlewood. However, despite being flown in ahead of the crucial clash against Sri Lanka, he was not included in the playing XI. As a result, he did not register any scores in the tournament itself.

He entered the tournament on the back of an impressive Big Bash League 2025-26 campaign, scoring 299 runs in six matches for the Sydney Sixers at a strike rate close to 170. This strong domestic form made his omission from Australia's XI even more surprising.