Iceland Cricket is making the most of the uncertainty surrounding Pakistan's T20 World Cup participation. A day after suggesting they were ready to replace Pakistan, the Nordic island nation's cricket body has joked that they won't actually be able to take the 2009 champions' place, citing logistical concerns and time constraints. Pakistan is expected to confirm its stance this Friday or Monday, following PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi's meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In a light-hearted dig on social media, Iceland Cricket confirmed they would not replace Pakistan even if the team pulls out of the tournament, which starts February 7. They also took a swipe at Scotland, who replaced Bangladesh after the latter refused to travel to India due to security concerns.

"Dear ICC, It is with a heavy heart that we now announce our unavailability to replace Pakistan in the upcoming T20 World Cup," Iceland Cricket wrote in a post on X. "Regardless of whether they now withdraw, the short timescales ensure it is impossible for our squad to prepare in the professional manner necessary to compete effectively in this global cricketing spectacle. We are not like Scotland and able to turn up on a whim, with no kit sponsor."

The post continued: "Our players are from all walks of life and cannot simply drop their occupations to fly halfway around the world to experience temperatures only normally felt in Finnish saunas. Our captain, a professional baker, needs to attend to his oven, our ship captain needs to steer his vessel, and our bankers need to go bankrupt (again). This is the harsh reality of cricket at the amateur level of the game."

Iceland Cricket concluded the post by mocking Scotland's lack of sponsors, Uganda's neon kits, and American geography.

"This news will be extremely disappointing to our fans. Despite being the most peaceful nation on Earth, we maintain an army of online followers... We were ready to give the Dutch the biggest shock they have experienced since William of Orange lost the Battle of Landen in 1693. And the Americans were looking forward to taking on Greenland, or so their orange-dyed leader thought," the post added.

"Our loss is likely Uganda's gain. We wish them well. Their kits cannot be missed unless you have epilepsy, in which case they are probably best avoided. The future is always ice, until it isn't. Yours sincerely, Icelandic Cricket Association," the post concluded.

It is worth noting that Iceland is not yet a member of the International Cricket Council, though it aims to become an Associate Member by 2026/27.