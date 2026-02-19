India all-rounder Shivam Dube is rapidly enhancing his credentials as a premier power-hitter with impactful performances in the ongoing T20 World Cup. After crucial cameos on tricky pitches against Namibia and Pakistan, Dube overcame a slow start to provide much-needed momentum to India's innings in the middle overs against the Netherlands here on Wednesday. Tested by off-spinner Aryan Dutt initially and managing six off his first 11 balls, Dube stepped on the accelerator to end with a match-winning 31-ball 66 including half a dozen sixes.

Playing in his second T20 World Cup, Dube was always known for his siting-hitting prowess against the spinners but now he has made himself equally effective against the pacers.

His improved play against fast bowlers was on display against the Netherlands as he read the pace variations well from the hand of Logan van Been to dispatch him for three maximums.

Dube's game against the short ball has improved by a few notches and he credits it to the hard yards he put in after moving to Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

Such is his conviction that he doesn't get fazed by a few dot balls, as he knows the big hits will come eventually.

"Yes, obviously when you play dot balls in T20, you get pressure. But as a player, as a batsman, I know at that time that maybe right now if I am at 2 runs in 10 balls, but in the next 5 balls, if I hit 2 sixes, it will be covered.

"So that thing always stays in my mind. Yes, the wicket was gone so it is important that we have to build partnership so for that even if 2-4 balls are hit it is fine but later it gets covered," said Dube after bagging the player of the match award.

He attributed his success also to getting more game time in pressure situations.

"I have got the opportunity to play in that situation. So when you play, you learn always. So I have played and I have become little smart in that situation. So I know that yes, this bowler can come to me on this ball.

"These are the strengths. I think the fast bowler can bowl me short, slower, but I've worked really hard towards all those things and yes, now I'm getting better," he said.

Dube's confidence levels are sky high and that reflected in the way he spoke about his maiden T20 World Cup fifty.

"So today was something I felt that today is my day and I need to be a little smart and I need to push myself and I need to stay till the end, but yes, I need to back my strength as well, so that's what I did and yeah the strength is there that is why I am known as power hitter."

On how CSK changed him as a cricketer, he added: "Yes, when I came to CSK, I was struggling (against short ball). And yes, in that (first) season, I got some runs. But it was important for me to come back strong in next season because I knew that I can dominate in IPL and international cricket as well so in that off-season I worked really hard towards short ball."

It is not just his batting, his bowling too has improved significantly and no wonder India captain Suryakumar Yadav used him instead of Jasprit Bumrah to defend 28 in the final over on Wednesday night.

