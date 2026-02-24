India needed to take a cue from South Africa's innings, shed their ego and adapt to the conditions instead of walking out with overconfidence and throwing their bats at everything in their T20 World Cup clash, feels batting legend Sunil Gavaskar. South Africa snapped India's 12-match unbeaten streak at the T20 World Cup, handing the defending champions a heavy 76-run defeat. "Having seen how Brevis and Miller built their partnership, that was the approach needed from the Indian batters," Gavaskar said on JioStar.

"The Indian batters did not do that. They came out with overconfidence, threw their bat at everything and lost wickets. South Africa clearly outsmarted India and it was a well-deserved win for them." After losing early wickets, Miller and Brevis stitched a match-winning 97-run partnership to take the Proteas to 187/7.

India then produced a below-par batting effort, repeatedly losing wickets be bowled out for 111 in 18.5 overs.

"India did not take notes from South Africa's innings. They came out and threw their bat at every delivery hoping for a boundary. That is not how you play T20 cricket.

"You have to learn from the opposition. If they have scored well on a tricky surface like this, you have to get rid of your ego, observe and adjust." India lost their top three -- Ishan Kishan (0), Abhishek Sharma (15) and Tilak Varma (1) -- inside the power play to slip to 26/3.

"Tilak Varma has been a very street-smart batter. But I was disappointed with his approach in this game. Ishan Kishan lost his wicket in the first over. The required rate was around 9.5 runs per over, not 15.

"So, Tilak could have given himself more time. At the other end, Abhishek Sharma had back-to-back ducks. So, the responsibility was on Tilak to stick around, build a partnership, and get past the first six overs, but he failed to do that.

"You don't always need to score 70 runs in the Powerplay. Even 55-60 runs would have been a good platform. But the reckless approach of the Indian batters led to their downfall in Ahmedabad." India next take on Zimbabwe and Gavaskar said he would like to see Axar Patel return to the playing XI after missing the previous two games, with the team management opting for Washington Sundar.

"I would look at bringing Axar Patel back into the playing XI, keeping in mind the lack of too many left-handed batters in Zimbabwe's line-up. You could possibly bring him in place of Arshdeep Singh.

"But Arshdeep bowled so well against South Africa and you wouldn't want to change somebody who looked in such good rhythm. So, maybe they might not make a change and go with the same team.

"But I feel Washington Sundar will be the one to miss out. He is not being used properly. Against South Africa, he bowled just two overs and did nothing with the bat.

"Against Netherlands, he bowled four overs but took no wickets. I think the time has run out for Washington Sundar. Axar Patel will surely replace him."

