Team India face a serious selection dilemma following a crushing 76-run defeat to South Africa in their opening Super 8 game of the T20 World Cup 2026. India's batting unit, which presently comprises six left-handers in the top eight, is under immense scrutiny. Amidst the struggles of Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma, and the inconsistency of captain Suryakumar Yadav, former India cricketer Parthiv Patel suggested that Sanju Samson should be brought back into the playing XI. However, Parthiv also suggested a different role for Samson.

Samson, who will play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, could be in for a "homecoming" as India take on Zimbabwe in Chennai on Thursday.

"There is the question of Sanju Samson. There could even be a homecoming for him in Chennai now. It is something India would definitely be considering, especially given the glaring problem Indian left-handers are facing against off-spinners," said Parthiv, speaking on JioHotstar.

Parthiv suggested that the Indian team management, led by head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav, should play Samson at No. 3.

"Yes, Sanju Samson is not in great form either, but bringing in a right-hander could offer a different perspective. Or maybe, India could just try changing the batting order. If Sanju Samson comes in, he should bat at No. 3," Parthiv added.

"If he does not play, then Surya has to bat at three," Parthiv further said.

No. 3 would be a slight shift in Samson's role, as he had primarily played as opener for India in the build-up to the T20 World Cup 2026.

Parthiv also urged for the re-inclusion of all-rounder Axar Patel. Axar had been left out of India's playing XI against South Africa, as the team preferred right-arm off-spinner's match-up against South Africa's left-handed batters.

"I would like to see Axar Patel coming back into the team. He has played crucial knocks in the past. Yes, match-ups come into play, but I would definitely bring Axar Patel in," Parthiv said.