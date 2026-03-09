Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir said that he is only accountable on the people in the dressing room, and not towards the people on social media. The comments came after India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs in the final to clinch the T20 World Cup 2026 title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Thanks to the victory, India became the first team ever to win three T20 World Cup titles and the first side to defend the prestigious trophy. "My accountability is not for people on Social Media. My accountability is to those 30 people in that change room," Gambhir said during the post-match press conference. "A coach is as good as his team. Players made me the coach I am," Gambhir added.

Gambhir reiterated his long-standing belief that team trophies outweigh individual milestones.

Addressing the media after the triumph, Gambhir stressed that the team's culture under his tenure is built around winning silverware rather than chasing numbers.

“My simple philosophy with Surya has always been that milestones don't matter. It's the trophies that matter. For too long in Indian cricket, we've spoken about milestones. And I hope that till I'm there, we're not going to talk about milestones,” he said in the press conference.

Gambhir praised captain Suryakumar Yadav for his leadership and for sharing the same philosophy about prioritising team success over personal records.

“Look, I've said it before, I think Surya has made my life a lot easier in this format. I think he's a phenomenal leader. I think, yes, he very rightly mentioned that he doesn't want to be called a captain, he wants to be called a leader because a leader is a far bigger figure in a dressing room than a captain.”

Gambhir added that he considers himself fortunate to share the same vision with Suryakumar, which has helped build a strong team culture. “And I think Surya has… Actually, I've been very fortunate that Surya and I were on the same page, especially on this one,” he said at the post-match press conference.

(With agency inputs)