It was a special night for India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday as the Suryakumar Yadav-led side clinched the T20 World Cup 2026 title. It was a memorable performance from the hosts as they comfortably registered a 96-run victory over New Zealand in the summit clash. Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma slammed half-centuries to take India to a mammoth total of 255 and in reply, Jasprit Bumrah's four-wicket haul bundled out New Zealand for just 159. In an exclusive interview with NDTV, all-rounder Washington Sundar provided a sneak peek into how the team celebrated the T20 World Cup win and even said that these celebrations will continue for quite a few days.

"The celebrations went on for quite a long time last night. I mean, the celebrations will continue for some time now. We sat and chatted. But it is not just last night. It will go for a few days, I believe. Not just the players in the team or support staff, the whole country will be celebrating together and that is such a proud feeling," Washington said.

There were jubilant scenes all around the stadium after Abhishek Sharma took New Zealand's final wicket and the cameras captured the players and support staff celebrating the victory with their families. Washington revealed the scenes in the dugout just after the final wicket went down and said that it feels great to finally call himself a 'world champion'.

"It has been amazing. Just to experience the whole energy around the moment that we won the game and the World Cup. Everyone was extremely happy and some of them were very emotional. These were genuine emotions and we gave everything that we could just to win the game and achieve what we wanted," he said.

"I was in the dugout. We were just waiting for the last wicket to fall and then, we could all celebrate and officially get to feel that we are the World Cup champions. It has been amazing," Washington added.