Former Indian cricket team wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik delivered a brutal verdict on Pakistan star Babar Azam following their crushing loss in the T20 World Cup. Babar scored just 5 off 7 deliveries before he was dismissed by Axar Patel as Pakistan lost to India in their highly anticipated group-stage match in Colombo. Over the years, Babar has often been compared to Indian star batter Virat Kohli, but Karthik completely dismissed such chatter. Karthik questioned both Babar's shot selection and intent, pointing out that Kohli would never have played such a shot in such a delicate situation.

"I cannot imagine Virat Kohli playing that shot that early in the innings. That is submission," Karthik said on Cricbuzz. "It is not having belief in what it takes to win or how to take your team closer to victory."

Babar came out to bat with Pakistan in a spot of bother during their 176-run chase against India. His dismissal proved crucial as Pakistan continued to lose wickets at regular intervals. Karthik emphasized that it was Babar's responsibility to absorb pressure at that moment and guide the chase-something the 'chasemaster' Virat Kohli has done brilliantly over the years.

"That absorption of pressure is what makes greatness," he added. "Every game cannot be easy, where you just come and play a few shots."

Babar Azam found himself in the line of fire after Pakistan's 61-run loss to bitter rivals India. Several former Pakistani players have already demanded his sacking alongside other senior members of the squad.

Former captain Babar, senior spinner Shadab Khan, and pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi all failed to deliver in the lopsided contest in Colombo on Sunday night. While the Pakistani bowling was torn apart by young opener Ishan Kishan (77 off 40), their batters were foxed by the combined might of India's pace and spin attack.

"If it were in my hands, I would not pick Babar, Shadab, and Shaheen in the T20 team again. They have had plenty of chances to come through for Pakistan but failed again yesterday," former captain Shahid Afridi said.

Afridi added that it was time to groom younger players for the format. While Shaheen was hammered for 31 runs in just two overs, Babar was cleaned up by Axar Patel for five while attempting a slog-even though his team was already three down for 13 runs in a steep chase of 176.

Former skipper and batting great Javed Miandad was unwilling to speak at length about the loss but acknowledged that the Pakistan team has been unable to fight when put under pressure.

"Bhai, bade matches mein hi players ko character dikhana padta hai; woh hamare players nahi dikha paye (Brother, players have to show character in big matches; unfortunately, our players failed to do that)."

