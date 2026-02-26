Former Indian cricket team skipper Kris Srikkanth urged the Suryakumar Yadav-led side to bounce back from their heavy loss against South Africa in the T20 World Cup Super 8 match. The co-hosts slumped to their heaviest loss in T20 World Cup history after being completely outplayed. Srikkanth said that the team needs to silence its critics by winning the remaining matches against West Indies and Zimbabwe to book a place in the semifinals. "The only way to answer back is through performance. Show everyone up by qualifying for the semi-final and winning the trophy. Do that, and everyone will shut up. Those who criticized will hail the same Indian team and praise a Suryakumar Yadav or an Abhishek Sharma."

"But that's how this sphere is. When things are going well, everyone will praise them glowingly. But when it goes wrong, everyone will stamp on you. The Indian team are also human beings so they can also make mistakes. But the only thing is that you should be immune to criticism and gracefully accept criticism," Srikkanth said on YouTube.

The team management was slammed by a section of fans as well as experts for not playing Axar Patel against South Africa. The side went with Washington Sundar but the all-rounder failed to perform with both bat and ball. Srikkanth pointed out that the criticism came from the fact that India did not play well in the match and how the selection call proved to be extremely harmful for the side.

"Nobody is harsh on a player getting out or the side losing a match. It's about how you lose the match and why you lose the match. Everyone was harsh on Axar Patel not being selected in the 11. None of us were harsh on Varun Chakravarthy because one off-day can happen to anybody," said Srikkanth.

"Nobody wants to be harsh on Indian team. Everyone is only questioning the methodology and the team combination, especially how a guy who has been doing so well, like Axar Patel, wasn't in the team."