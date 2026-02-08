England vs Nepal Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: England begin their T20 World Cup campaign with the Group C match against Nepal on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Harry Brook is at the helm of a formidable England side which has had a successful run in the T20I format. England won 11 out of their 17 T20Is while losing only two last year and the team has tremendous fireworks across the board to pile up, or even chase bigger totals. For Nepal, it is another opportunity to make a strong dent on the world stage. In the last edition, they almost got the better of South Africa with the Proteas winning by a mere one run and Bangladesh were shot out for 106.

When will the England vs Nepal, T20 World Cup Group C match take place?

The England vs Nepal, T20 World Cup Group C match will take place on Sunday, February 8.

Where will the England vs Nepal, T20 World Cup Group C match be held?

The England vs Nepal, T20 World Cup Group C match will be held at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the England vs Nepal, T20 World Cup Group C match start?

The England vs Nepal, T20 World Cup Group C match will start at 11 PM IST. The toss will take place at 10:30 AM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the England vs Nepal, T20 World Cup Group C match?

The England vs Nepal, T20 World Cup Group C match will be televised live on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the England vs Nepal, T20 World Cup Group C match?

The England vs Nepal, T20 World Cup Group C match will be live streamed on the JioStar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)