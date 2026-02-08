Story ProgressBack to home
England vs Nepal Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: High-Scoring Game On Cards As England Opt To Bat vs Nepal
England vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: England skipper Harry Brook won the toss and opted to bat against Nepal in their first Group C match of the T20 World Cup 2026.
England vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2026 Live© X (Formerly Twitter)
England vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: England skipper Harry Brook won the toss and opted to bat against Nepal in their first Group C match of the T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday in Mumbai. The defending champions enter the tournament with strong momentum after securing white‑ball series wins in Sri Lanka under the leadership of young captain Harry Brook, who has revitalised the team since taking charge. All eyes will be on Brook and opener Phil Salt, both of whom have been standout performers for England in T20 cricket over the past year. (Live Scorecard)
Match 5, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2026, Feb 08, 2026
Play In Progress
ENG
1/0 (0.1)
NEP
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
England won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 6.00
Batsman
Phil Salt
1 (1)
Jos Buttler
0* (0)
Bowler
Karan KC
1/0 (0.1)
Topics mentioned in this article
ENG vs NEP, T20 World Cup, Live Updates
1 run.
The national anthems have been played / sung and we are minutes away from the action to start. Just a reminder once again, that is the second game of today's triple header. New Zealand defeated Afghanistan in Chennai and after this Wankhede clash, the co-hosts Sri Lanka will play their opening fixture of this edition, against Ireland, weather permitting. Out walk the umpires once again to the middle. The Nepal team spreads itself out to the middle. Out walk the English openers - Phil Salt and Jos Buttler. It will be the pace of Karan KC to start things off. Salt to face. Here we go!
The umpires and the match referee make their way out to the middle. The two teams are in readiness to follow them, for their national anthems. It will be the Nepalese anthem to be played first, followed by England's.
'I'm not sure whether England can get to 300', quirps former Indian stumper Parthiv Patel on air. Goodness gracious, he is nearly drooling while mentioning about the names in that English batting lineup. What is it that they cannot achieve? In September 2025, they became just the second Test-playing nation and the first in the top 8 to cross the 300-mark in T20Is, with South Africa bearing the brunt of their willows of mass destruction at Old Trafford. Make no mistake, be it Australia or Nepal, this Harry Brook-led side has only one aim - Bazball, baseball, Brookball - call the technique what you want - but blast the opposition out of your way. And Wankhede is not the biggest of grounds, so the Nepalese bowlers will have their work cut out. Their only hope is with this being an afternoon game and the pitch being used for the second time in two days, there could be a bit of sluggishness to the deck.
Hmmm... all games at the same venue? Nice, if you are a Nepal fan. Remember, India played all their games at the same venue during the 2025 Champions Trophy. Result? We all know. Nepal play England today and then Italy, West Indies and Scotland. And they are the only team from Group C to be given this facility. Who knows - with due respect to Scotland and Italy - if Nepal manage to beat either of England or West Indies (or say, both) - this could also become a group of death, aye?
The skipper of Nepal, ROHIT PAUDEL, says that he would have bowled first any which ways. Explains that looking at the conditions, he feels that chasing is a better option. On the possibility of the track slowing down since it being a used wicket, Paudel agrees, stating that mostly his side loves slow tracks and because this is a used wicket, it will spin a little bit and if that happens, it will help his team. On being asked about who are the four players that Nepal have left out for this clash, Rohit smiles and struggles for a bit to remember the names. He starts by saying Sundeep Jora, Sompal Kami and Lalit Rajbanshi, but struggles to remember the fourth name. On playing all their league games at the Wankhede, RP feels that playing all the games here will always give an advantage to his side. Adds that as a team, to play in Asian conditions will help Nepal.
HARRY BROOK, the captain of England, says that they will bat first as he feels that the pitch will be in the best shape in the first innings. Hopes that they can put on a good score and defend it. Adds that there was spin and bounce in the second innings last match. Feels that those matches in Sri Lanka have boosted their confidence but you cannot take any side for granted in the T20 World Cup.
Nepal (Playing XI) - Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(WK), Rohit Paudel(C), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulshan Jha, Karan KC, Sher Malla, Nandan Yadav and Sandeep Lamichhane.
England (Playing XI) - Phil Salt, Jos Buttler(WK), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(C), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Luke Wood.
TOSS - We are all set for the flip of the coin. The two captains are out in the middle - Harry Brook and Rohit Paudel. Brook flips the coin and Paudel will call. Harry Brook has won the call and ENGLAND HAVE ELECTED TO BAT FIRST.