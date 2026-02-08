England vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: England skipper Harry Brook won the toss and opted to bat against Nepal in their first Group C match of the T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday in Mumbai. The defending champions enter the tournament with strong momentum after securing white‑ball series wins in Sri Lanka under the leadership of young captain Harry Brook, who has revitalised the team since taking charge. All eyes will be on Brook and opener Phil Salt, both of whom have been standout performers for England in T20 cricket over the past year. (Live Scorecard)