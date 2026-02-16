England vs Italy LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: England have lost half their batting lineup against Italy in their T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match against Italy in Kolkata. Star wicket-keeper Jos Buttler and captain Harry Brook failed to score big, while Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell and Tom Banton departed after cameos. England will seal a Super 8 spot with a win, but defeat could put their Super 8 hopes in serious jeopardy. Italy, on the other hand, recovered from a tough opening game to register an astounding 10-wicket win over Nepal in their previous match, making it their first World Cup win in senior men's cricket. An upset victory for Italy would keep them alive in the Super 8 race, but defeat would realistically bring their hopes to an end due to their poor net-run-rate. (Live Scorecard)