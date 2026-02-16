England vs Italy LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Tom Banton Departs As England Go 5 Down vs Italy
England vs Italy LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: England and Italy face off in a virtual knockout game.
England vs Italy LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: England have lost half their batting lineup against Italy in their T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match against Italy in Kolkata. Star wicket-keeper Jos Buttler and captain Harry Brook failed to score big, while Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell and Tom Banton departed after cameos. England will seal a Super 8 spot with a win, but defeat could put their Super 8 hopes in serious jeopardy. Italy, on the other hand, recovered from a tough opening game to register an astounding 10-wicket win over Nepal in their previous match, making it their first World Cup win in senior men's cricket. An upset victory for Italy would keep them alive in the Super 8 race, but defeat would realistically bring their hopes to an end due to their poor net-run-rate. (Live Scorecard)
1 run.
Legal ball this time. Outside off, Jamie drags it towards long on for one.
WIDE. Number three in the over now. Similar to the previous ball, full and well outside off on this occasion, but past the tramline. Overton cannot connect with his steer.
WIDE. Second of the over. Once again, Hasan flirts with the wide guideline, targetting that wide yorker and comes second. Overton throws his bat at it and misses too.
Another wide yorker outside off. This time Will Jacks throws his bat at it and gets a thick outside edge. Luckily for Italy, it goes straight to short third. Just a single.
WIDE. Yorker, yes. But this goes well past the tramline. Left alone.
Better ball. Full and wide outside off, nearly a yorker, all Jamie can do is hit it towards long off for a single.
SIX! CRACK! Barring Buttler, every England batter has hit at least one six today! Hasan goes into the surface, but with a short leg-side boundary, it is an easy invitation for the batter. Overton goes back, picks the length in a trice and pulls it over mid-wicket!
A dot to start. Excellent yorker, outside off, from over the wicket, Jamie Overton looks to steer it towards deep third but misses.
2 overs left. 200 seems on now. Ali Hasan returns. 3-0-24-1 so far.
FOUR! 14 from the over, 60 in the last 4! Full and outside off, Jacks gets under it and powers it over mid off for the second boundary of the over!
Another lovely ball, around the yorker length, 125.5 kph, but Will Jacks is upto it and works it to the bigger part of the ground at mid-wicket. Easy couple.
Slower ball, 126.6 kph, (doubt it was slow then), very full, on middle, Overton digs it towards mid-wicket and the bowler himself gets to that. A single taken.
FOUR! The boundaries keep coming. Neatly played. Stewart goes for the wide yorker again but Jamie Overton intentionally goes hard at it, and carves it over short third for a boundary.
WIDE. Attempted wide yorker, but it lands too far outside off. Left alone.
On middle and leg, worked through mid-wicket for a run.
Full, on middle, Jamie Overton pushes this through mid on for a single.
With Manenti bowled out, we will have a bowling change from this end. Grant Stewart returns. 2-0-22-1 so far.
A googly to finish, short in length outside off, Overton pushes it through point for a single. 16 runs and a wicket from the over, 46/1 in the last 3!
A shade over 3 overs left. Jamie Overton walks in next, at number 8, replacing Sam Curran.