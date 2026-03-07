Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir, who first predicted that India would not qualify for the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal, saw another one of his prophecies fall flat. Amir first predicted that West Indies would beat India in the Super 8 stage, but the result was actually the opposite. The former Pakistan speedster then backed England to beat India in the semi-final. Even this time, Amir had to face embarrassment as Harry Brook's men suffered a 7-run defeat.

At the start of the T20 World Cup campaign, quite a few of Amir's predictions came true, especially surrounding India opener Abhishek Sharma. However, as the tournament has progressed, Amir has struggled to keep the Nostradamus in him alive.

The veteran left-arm pacer has now been labelled a 'dhongi baba (fraud saint)' by retired India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu.

"Honestly, I think such people are just dhongi babas (fake babas). First they said India wouldn't even qualify, wouldn't reach the semifinals. They claimed West Indies and South Africa would go ahead. But the moment Sanju Samson made his comeback, both those teams were sent packing. And today they said England would win the semifinal, and England also got knocked out," Sidhu said about Amir.

"So my point is, predictions don't decide these things. Matches are decided on the battlefield. You don't earn a throne by begging for it. Empty vessels make the most noise. That's the whole point," he added.

Amir Stands By His Prediction

Seeing his prediction failing, Amir suggested that what he said would've become true had England captain Harry Brook not dropped Sanju Samson's catch.

"I talk about cricket. India played very good and complete cricket in this match after the entire tournament. We have to give credit where it is due. I did make a good prediction, but dropping a catch, that's not in my hands. If you drop the catch of an in-form batter, this is what happens," he said.

"The only difference between the two teams was Bumrah. If Harry Brook would have taken the catch of Samson, this target would have been chased down by England with an over to spare," he added.