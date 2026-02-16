India demolished Pakistan by a massive margin of 61 runs in their T20 World Cup 2026 encounter in Colombo on Sunday, and the major catalyst to the win was India picking up four wickets in the powerplay. The initial blow was inflicted by star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who took the new ball and not only bowled a maiden first over, but also dismissed Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan. Pandya gave a stone-cold reaction during Farhan's dismissal, not even looking back to check if the catch had been completed. A video of it has gone viral on social media.

In the video, it can be seen that Pandya does not look back even once after Farhan mistimes his attempted pull shot on the fourth ball of the first over.

Instead, Pandya appears to casually walk forward, almost in certainty that the catch was inevitably going to be taken. While many of the Indian players run towards Pandya after Rinku Singh completes the catch, Pandya himself does not celebrate with much pomp.

Watch: Hardik Pandya's viral reaction after dismissing Sahibzada Farhan

Hardik Pandya did not blink, did not look at the ball, did not even flinch as Sahibzada Farhan lofted him



OUT it was, and he knew #INDvsPAK #HardikPandya pic.twitter.com/dLwyjEVsBH — RB 45 (@Rajendrasi9088) February 15, 2026

The video has gone viral on social media, with fans left in awe, even describing Hardik's reaction as "aura farming".

Meanwhile, Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson admitted that his side failed to adapt to match conditions in their high-pressure encounter against India after Men in Green suffered a one-sided 61-run loss in the Group A match at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

During the post-match press conference, reflecting on the contest, Hesson said India capitalised better on a surface that offered significant assistance to spinners early on.

"With the ball, obviously it was spinning quite a lot initially, and I think the way Ishan Kishan played took the game away from us," he noted.

Hesson admitted that India managed to push the total beyond what Pakistan believed was a competitive score on the surface. "To be fair to India, they probably got about 25 above par on that surface."

However, the Pakistan coach pointed to his team's batting performance as the bigger concern. According to Hesson, the side failed to adjust its approach after assessing the pitch conditions, ultimately costing them the contest.

"In terms of adjusting to conditions, we didn't really give ourselves a chance," he remarked.