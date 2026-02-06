Amid all the drama surrounding its India match boycott, the question remains whether Pakistan will be able to advance from the T20 World Cup group stage. The Pakistan government instructed the national team to boycott its February 15 Group A game against its sporting and political archrival - a decision that shook the cricket world. It was announced moments after Pakistan swept title contender Australia 3-0 in Lahore in its final preparation for the tournament.

"It's not our decision, we can't do anything," Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha said in reference to the boycott. "We will do whatever our government and the chairman (of the Pakistan Cricket Board) tell us."

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday confirmed the boycott was a way of showing solidarity with Bangladesh after it was removed from the World Cup.

Pakistan's Group A Opponents and Equations

Among Pakistan's group opponents, apart from India, the United States eliminated Pakistan in the 2024 World Cup in Texas after a thrilling Super Over. Six players - Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, wicketkeeper-batter Usman Khan, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi - featured against the U.S.

The Netherlands also has a history of upsetting stronger opponents, notably beating South Africa in 2022. Namibia is the other team in the group. If Pakistan proceeds with the boycott, it cannot afford to lose any of its other group games. Moreover, there is rain predicted in Sri Lanka, where Pakistan play all its matches.

Pakistan's Form

Pakistan has been transformed under coach Mike Hesson, a New Zealander who took over last year. He has introduced an aggressive attitude to compete with stronger T20 nations.

In the last two series, captain Agha showed plenty of intent to score at a brisk pace at No. 3 in Sri Lanka and at home against Australia.

Babar Azam's underwhelming strike rate of 128.38 dropped the leading T20 run-scorer from a large part of Pakistan's preparations for the T20 World Cup, until he was recalled in October for the home series against South Africa.

Babar's experience on slow pitches earned him a place in the squad despite scoring only 202 runs in 11 games for the Sydney Sixers in Australia's Big Bash League.

Pakistan plans to continue with its tried-and-tested opening pair of Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan, while Babar could anchor the innings at No. 4.

Pakistan is scheduled to play all of its games in Sri Lanka, including the semifinal and the final if it goes that far. With the pitches expected to assist spinners, Pakistan has loaded its 15-man squad with slow bowlers.

With AP inputs