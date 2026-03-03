Abhishek Sharma's form has emerged as a cause for concern for Team India heading into the semi-finals for the T20 World Cup 2026. Abhishek has managed just 80 runs in six matches, with three ducks and just one half-century. The left-hander failed to make a big impression in India's must-win Super 8 match against West Indies, getting out for 10 off 11 balls. Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary blasted Abhishek for not putting a price on his wicket, and urged him to work on his mindset and shot-selection.

"When you don't put a price on your wicket, then you will play loose shots like that," Tiwary said, speaking on Cricbuzz.

"Abhishek has already become a star in such a short time, but if he wants to be a superstar, he has to win games for the team. There is so much competition, so many match winners, so he has to be ahead of them," he added.

"Today, it was a good opportunity for him. He dropped two catches as well. He has to cultivate the mindset where he has to decide which balls to go for and which not," Tiwary further said.

Meanwhile, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan expressed concerns over Abhishek Sharma's batting form. Pathan stated that technical adjustments are needed.

"One concern is Abhishek Sharma's form again. After scoring that fifty, it felt like he would continue making runs, but when he went for that shot, his back knee was bent too much, and his body weight was falling backwards.

"Ideally, more weight should have been on the front foot, as that suits him better. He will need to pay attention to that," Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

Despite his recent underwhelming form, Abhishek continues to be the No. 1 batter in T20I cricket, and by quite some margin as well.