The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Mithun Manhas was asked about Bangladesh's refusal to travel to India for the T20 World Cup. However, the former Delhi captain refused to comment on the matter, despite being flooded by reporters outside the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur. Bangladesh on Thursday said that they would not travel to India for the tournament, a day after the International Cricket Council (ICC) rejected their request to shift their matches to a neutral venue.

In a viral video, Manhas can be seen ignoring the reporters initially. However, after being questioned continuously, he replied with a smile, "I have come here for the second T20I match in Raipur."

After ICC's refusal, BCB president Aminul Islam accused the global body of double standards, citing the governing body's decision to allow India to play their 2025 Champions Trophy matches in the UAE instead of Pakistan.

"When a country refused to travel to another country for the Champions Trophy last February, the ICC organised a neutral venue for them. The team played all their Champions Trophy matches in that neutral venue. They played in one ground, staying in one hotel. It was a privilege," Aminul Islam said as per ESPNcricinfo.

As per the current schedule, Bangladesh are scheduled to kick off their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on February 7 against two-time champions West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The Litton Das-led side will then face Italy on February 9 at the same venue before facing England in Kolkata again. After facing England, Bangladesh are scheduled to travel to Mumbai to play Nepal at Wankhede Stadium.

