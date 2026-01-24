The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday axed Bangladesh from the T20 World Cup, following their refusal to travel to India for the tournament, sources told NDTV. The global body also named Scotland as Bangladesh's replace for the showpiece event, starting February 7. Earlier this week, ICC rejected Bangladesh's request to shift their T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka, who are the co-hosts under the hybrid model. They also gave a 24-hour deadline to Bangladesh to either confirm their participation or get replaced.

Sources told NDTV that ICC officials, including chairman Jay Shah, were in Dubai on Friday and an email was sent late in the evening to BCB chairman Aminul Islam Bulbul, conveying the global body's decision.

"An e-mail was sent last evening to Bangladesh Cricket Board chairman intimating him that his board didn't get back to ICC officially after the 24 hour deadline that was given to them to decide if they wanted to come to India, so a decision has been taken," an ICC source told NDTV on conditions of anonymity.

"The BCB did a press conference in Dhaka before officially intimating the global body which is a violation of protocol. They have been categorically told that they are being replaced," the source added.

Bangladesh's Sports Ministry advisor Asif Nazrul advised against travelling to India, citing security issues despite being given repeated assurances by the ICC.

While Cricket Scotland has maintained that they haven't received any official confirmation but it seems that it is only a matter of time that they will be intimated.

Scotland will thus play their four group league games against West Indies (February 7), Italy (February 9) and England (February 14) in Kolkata followed by a game against Nepal in Mumbai on February 17.

(With PTI Inputs)