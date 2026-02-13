Australia suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Zimbabwe in their T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match on Friday. In the contest at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, the Sikandar Raza-led side defeated Travis Head and Co. by 23 runs. Zimbabwe scored 169 for 2 in the allotted 20 overs after getting an invitation to bat first. Opener Brian Bennett led the charge with an unbeaten 64-run knock off 56 balls, with the help of seven fours. At the break, it seemed that Australia would comfortably chase down the target, but Zimbabwe's disciplined bowling attack left them clueless. The chasing team was reduced to 29 for 4 and failed to make a proper comeback into the game. They were eventually bowled out for 146.

Memes flooded social media as Zimbabwe handed Australia the stunning defeat. Check out some of them here -

Australian management to Maxwell during the drinks break to avoid losing to a minnow. https://t.co/TVrcjdGCsV — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) February 13, 2026

Some social media users even dragged Pakistan batter Babar Azam into the memes.

Babar Azam's argument just got stronger pic.twitter.com/2l8FAJDurx — krishna (@krishna_saner) February 13, 2026

Notably, this is the second time in T20 World Cup history that Zimbabwe have defeated Australia. In the only other previous game between the two nations, Zimbabwe beat Australia by five wickets in the 2007 edition.

Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani was named the Player of the Match in the contest on Friday. He returned with figures of 4 for 17 in his quota of four overs.

"I was bowling to one of the best players in the world (on bowling to Travis Head). So I was really happy that today really came off really nice. The good thing, I saw the boundary, it was in my favour. So I just had to use the boundary and the wicket was really slow as well. So I just had to adjust. I also believe that everyone really bowled well. And everyone else, you know, came in for the team," the fast bowler said.