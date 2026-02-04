Genuine contenders in the latest iteration of the T20 World Cup, Australia will have to rise above the absence of some premier stars, who are missing either due to injury or retirement, to reclaim the title that they won in 2021. Australia have stitched a fine run in T20Is after the 2024 World Cup, winning 17 off their 21 matches, but the recent tour to Pakistan gave them a reality check. Pakistan whitewashed the 2021 champions 3-0 at home, further driving home the challenges of playing in this part of the world. Now, their record stands 17-7 in 24 matches, but the Aussies will be more worried about squad composition than the reducing gap in overall numbers. Mitchell Starc's T20I retirement has robbed them of an all-weather bowler and lead pacer Pat Cummins too will not travel to Asia after failing to recover from a back injury, which was nagging him since last July.

The other front-line pacer, Josh Hazlewood, too could be unavailable for the early parts of the ICC showpiece because of an Achilles niggle.

This is not to say that the likes of Nathan Ellis, Ben Dwarshuis or Xavier Bartlett are below-par but they just don't have the same skill sets and aura of the sidelined troika.

The spin department looks to be in a better shape with leg-spinner Adam Zampa manning it alongside Glenn Maxwell, Matt Kuhnemann and Cooper Connolly.

But can they carry all the weight of Australian attack on their shoulders through the campaign? It's a question for which there is no clear answer at this point.

In contrast, Australia's batting looks far more sorted with the irresistible Travis Head leading the unit.

But unlike Zampa, Head will have the backing of skipper Mitchell Marsh, Maxwell, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis, all adept in the subcontinental conditions courtesy their IPL stints.

However, this strong batting group will have to negate the spinners efficiently, particularly at Pallekele. That alone might have a significant impact on the Aussies' campaign in the tournament.

Smith-sized elephant in the room

Former skipper Steve Smith was in sparkling form in this edition of the Big Bash League (BBL), but the selectors did not pick him, much to the chagrin of many former players and fans.

Matt Renshaw has found a place in the first 15 ahead of Smith.

Smith is on the standbys list, and he could come into play at a later stage considering the brittle fitness level of several Australian players.

Even Tim David is carrying a hamstring niggle that he sustained during the BBL.

Tricky group

The Aussies are in Group B that also has Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Oman and all the league matches will be played across Colombo and Pallekele.

If the just-concluded three-match T20I series between Sri Lanka and England at Pallekele can be used as a yardstick, then spinners and pacers with slower variations ruled the roost.

If that trend continues, then Australia's big-hitters will have a torrid time in the match against Sri Lanka, who parade a capable set of spinners.

Even otherwise, their group mates, barring Oman, can cause a boil-over in favourable conditions.

So, the Aussies will have to dig deep even to advance to the Super Eight. But the 10 ICC trophies at the Cricket Australia headquarters are is a testament to their big stage temperament.

Australia squad

Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

Australia's T20 WC schedule

February 11: Vs Ireland at Colombo February 13: Vs Zimbabwe at Colombo February16: Vs Sri Lanka at Pallekele February 20: Vs Oman at Pallekele.

