India captain Suryakumar Yadav shared a heartfelt moment with legendary batter Rohit Sharma before the toss for the T20 World Cup 2026 match against the USA on Saturday. As Suryakumar walked out to the middle, he spotted the 38-year-old passing by; he took a moment to step away and give his former captain a warm hug. In a lighthearted exchange, Suryakumar even consulted Rohit on the toss, asking whether he should opt to bat or bowl. Rohit gave a trademark, blunt response, urging his successor to bowl first.

"Say quickly, should I bat or bowl?" Suryakumar is heard asking Rohit in a video shared by the ICC.

"You have to field! Are you crazy?" replied the former India captain with a grin.

Suryakumar took over as captain of the Indian team following Rohit's retirement from the format after the T20 World Cup in 2024.

Rohit led India to their second T20 World Cup title two years ago, with the side beating South Africa in the final in Barbados. Hours later, Rohit announced his retirement from the format.

Against the USA on Saturday, Suryakumar played a match-winning knock of 84 not out after India were off to a bad start.

When the two-time champions were down at 77/6, Surya and Axar Patel raised a vital 41 runs for the seventh wicket partnership. The Indian skipper then put on display his 360-degree stroke-making abilities and power-hitting as he hammered two sixes and two fours in the final over to help India reach 161/9 in 20 overs.

Mohammad Siraj claimed three wickets for 29 runs, and with Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel bagging two wickets each, India strangled the USA innings and restricted them to 132/8 to win by 29 runs.

India will now play against Namibia on February 12 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

(With IANS Inputs)