Yuzvendra Chahal was all praise for South Africa batter David Miller after he guided his team to victory over India in the T20 World Cup Super 8 clash in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Miller played a pivotal knock of 63 from 35 deliveries, and it proved to be crucial as India fell well short of the target. This was India's first loss in 18 ICC white-ball matches since their 2023 World Cup final defeat against Australia at the same venue. Miller, who played for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL for three seasons, is quite familiar with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and Chahal pointed out that it played a big role in shaping his game of late.

"I think Miller would have had that sense of disappointment that he was there almost till the end and could not finish the job for his side in the final. But I would like to point out one thing about Miller. When I used to bowl to him, whenever spinners came on, he would go for sweeps and reverse sweeps. However, since 2022, when Ahmedabad became his home ground in the IPL, he mostly stands still and hits through the line. His power is such that he waits, and his range, from midwicket to long-on, is incredible.

"He backs his strengths and does not try anything extraordinary. Sometimes he even hits sixes over cover off fast bowlers. Over the last three or four years, his game has evolved. Whether it is a fast bowler or a spinner, he can clear the ropes with that same swing," Chahal said on JioStar.

Meanwhile, Irfan Pathan praised South Africa's composure under pressure following their victory over India in the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, highlighting the match-winning contributions of David Miller and Dewald Brevis.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Pathan pointed out how Proteas recovered after losing three early wickets, crediting India pacer Jasprit Bumrah for his impactful spell before Miller shifted the momentum.

"The way South Africa lost three wickets, Bumrah was bowling brilliantly. But then Miller showed his experience. Having played six World Cups, it seemed he wanted to make his comeback in Ahmedabad in this big stadium after missing out in the World Cup final. And he did, with a half-century innings at exactly the moment the team needed him the most," Pathan said.

(With agency inputs)