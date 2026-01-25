Amid speculation and a rumoured boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially ended the "bluff" by announcing a 15-member squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The announcement, made on Sunday, came shortly after the International Cricket Council (ICC) threatened the board of severe consequences if it decided to pull out of the tournament. In a major announcement, the PCB confirmed that Pakistan will participate in the tournament under the leadership of Salman Ali Agha, putting an end to the political uncertainty that threatened to overshadow the event.

The PCB's decision to move forward comes despite the withdrawal of Bangladesh earlier this week. While there were whispers that Pakistan might follow suit, the selection committee, led by Aqib Javed and head coach Mike Hesson, has instead focused on a "balanced and aggressive" side for the tournament.

Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi Return But Haris Rauf Dropped

The most significant news for fans is the return of Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi. After being out of the squad during the recent T20I series, the veteran duo has been recalled to provide much-needed stability and firepower. Babar returns as the anchor of the batting line-up. Shaheen and Naseem Shah will lead a pace attack that remains one of the fastest in the world.

In a move that has sparked debate across social media, express pacer Haris Rauf has been omitted from the 15-member squad. Reports suggest his recent dip in form during the Asia Cup 2025 and specific fitness concerns influenced the decision. Similarly, veteran wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan has missed the cut following a quiet run in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq.

Pakistan's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 schedule:

February 7 - Pakistan vs Netherlands in Colombo

February 10 - Pakistan vs USA in Colombo

February 15 - India vs Pakistan in Colombo

February 18 - Pakistan vs Namibia in Colombo