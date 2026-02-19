Afghanistan vs Canada Live Updates: Canada skipper Dilpreet Bajwa won the toss and elected to field against Afghanistan in an inconsequential T20 World Cup Group D match in Chennai on Thursday. Kaleem Sana was back into the Canada XI, in place of Shivam Sharma. Afghanistan also made one change, with Abdullah Amadzai coming in for Noor Ahmed Bajwas said this was the final match for Navneet Dhaliwal and Ravinderpal Singh as they would be retiring after this game. Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan said his team would like to go out on a high and make the "nation proud". (LIVE SCORECARD)