Afghanistan vs Canada Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scorecard: Canada skipper Dilpreet Bajwa won the toss and elected to field against Afghanistan in an inconsequential T20 World Cup Group D match in Chennai
Afghanistan vs Canada Live Updates: Canada skipper Dilpreet Bajwa won the toss and elected to field against Afghanistan in an inconsequential T20 World Cup Group D match in Chennai on Thursday. Kaleem Sana was back into the Canada XI, in place of Shivam Sharma. Afghanistan also made one change, with Abdullah Amadzai coming in for Noor Ahmed Bajwas said this was the final match for Navneet Dhaliwal and Ravinderpal Singh as they would be retiring after this game. Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan said his team would like to go out on a high and make the "nation proud". (LIVE SCORECARD)
The skipper of Canada, DILPREET BAJWA, says that Canada played the last game here and there, he didn't see the pitch change much across innings. Adds that there was dew in that match. Alan Wilkins asks him his take from the New Zealand match, to which, Bajwa replies saying that his side probably got a bit more excited and developed goosebumps. Hence, he wants his players to control their emotions and play well till the end. On the team news, Dilpreet informs that Navneet Dhaliwal and Ravinderpal Singh are playing their final games for Canada. Cheekily adds that he was informed only this morning! Calls it a sad day for Canada, adding that one is a run machine and the other is an energy machine, but adds that it gives a massive opportunity for the youngsters to take some inspiration and step in their shoes.
Canada (Playing XI) - Yuvraj Samra, Dilpreet Bajwa (C), Navneet Dhaliwal, Harsh Thaker, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (WK), Saad Bin Zafar, Dilon Heyliger, Jaskarandeep Singh, Kaleem Sana (IN FOR SHIVAM SHARMA) and Ansh Patel.
Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (C), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman and Fazalhaq Farooqi (IN FOR NOOR AHMAD).
TOSS - Time for the spin of the coin. The two captains are out in the middle - Rashid Khan and Dilpreet Bajwa. Rashid will flip, while Bajwa will call. Heads is the call and it is a Head. CANADA CHOOSE TO BOWL.
Pitch expectations - Only one night game has been played at the Chepauk before in this edition, with USA earning a memorable win over the Netherlands. One usually expects a lot of dew in Chennai in the evenings, but on that night, because of a nice breeze, there was less dew and a lot of spin from the deck, with the surface getting slower as well, with the game progressing. It will be interesting to see what the captain looks at with more interest, before the toss - the conditions or the surface. If it does become spin to win, then the Afghans loom in as massive favourites, just because of their composition. However, should there be a placid track on offer, the contest might be levelled.
A winning sendoff - This will be the final international match for 37-year old NAVNEET DHALIWAL. With 1305 runs at a strike rate of 129.2, he is easily Canada's leading run getter in this format, with the next best way behind in Aaron Johnson, with 910 runs. Dhaliwal has been a part of 29 victorious campaigns in his 48-match T20I career for Canada and that also included the historic maiden World Cup win over Ireland in New York, in the 2024 edition. Along with ending the group stage on a high, gifting their former captain a memorable victory would be the added motivational factor for the Canadians.
From a high to a low - After reaching the semi-final stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup, being knocked out in the first round of the 2026 edition is nothing less than a shock for the Afghans. They came in this tournament with high expectations, only to see those crushed in their first two matches itself. Nevertheless, it is all about moving forward in life and sport and the Asian side will be aiming to at least end their campaign on a high. This is the 8th T20 World Cup for Afghanistan and in the previous 7 editions, they have won their final match of a campaign only once - in 2016 against West Indies, also in India, that time in Nagpur. Number 2 would be a nice addition.
End on a high - That's what both the teams playing in this contest will hope. Canada have been placed in a very tough group but they would want to get at least one win from this edition. As far as the Afghans are concerned, they are a very proud nation and the early exit would still be hurting, but they would want to give their loyal fans some hurrah before they bow out. Hello and a warm welcome to match number 39 between Afghanistan and Canada in Chennai - the penultimate league game of this World Cup.
... MATCH DAY ...
Match intro - As the group stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 draws to a close, Match 39 sees Afghanistan face off against Canada at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. While both teams have been mathematically eliminated from the Super Eight race, this clash remains a vital battle for pride, final rankings, and the chance to end the tournament on a high note. Afghanistan, known for their spin prowess, will look to dominate on a Chepauk track that historically favors their style, while Canada aim for a historic first victory over a Full Member nation in this edition. Afghanistan searching for a strong finish - Afghanistan’s tournament has been a story of what could have been. Heartbreakingly close losses to heavyweights South Africa (in a double Super Over) and New Zealand derailed their campaign early. Despite the disappointment of missing the Super Eights, Rashid Khan’s men remain one of the most dangerous units in the format. Their spin trio of Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman is perfectly suited for the Chennai dust. Also, Azmatullah Omarzai and his ability to break crucial stands, along with adding the finishing touches with the bat, make him one of the most revered all-rounders in the modern game. Canada's last ride - Canada have struggled to find their footing in a brutal Group D, suffering three consecutive defeats against South Africa, UAE, and New Zealand. For the Canadians, this match is about showing they belong on the world stage and avoiding a winless exit. They have shown flashes of individual brilliance, especially with the bat and Yuvraj Samra's historic ton in the last game against New Zealand will give them confidence in doing well with the bat. However, their captain, Dilpreet Bajwa, needs to join the party and the pacers need to be more consistent if they are to take anything back from this game. Form (Last 5 completed T20Is, most recent first) - AFG - WLLLW | CAN - LLLWW. Looking ahead - It is an evening start in Chennai and we haven't seen the kind of turn we usually do at Chepauk. The day games have produced some big scores but one feels that Afghanistan have the in-form bowlers to go on and do the job. Expect Rashid Khan and the in-form Mujeeb Ur Rahman to rule the roost. But if Canada can get off to a decent start in the Powerplay, they have the middle order that can do some real damage. Who do you think will come out on top?