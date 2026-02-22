Abhishek Sharma enters the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 after making three ducks in a row, hitting an unprecedented rut in the middle of his first ICC tournament. However, the dashing southpaw seems to have kept his spirits high, and even delivered a motivational pep talk to the Indian team during their practice session ahead of their first Super 8 match against South Africa. Abhishek wrapped up his team talk on an emphatic note that even forced a smile out of head coach Gautam Gambhir.

"It's a sign of a champion team. Let's keep enjoying each other's performances. That's the best thing we are doing right now. The energy we are showing in all the games is fantastic. And we are here to win all the games," said Abhishek during the team talk, which was shared by the BCCI.

Abhishek then concluded his speech by exclaiming the slogan 'Jo Bole So Nihaal, Sat Sri Akal (Whoever utters this shall be fulfilled; Eternal is the true Lord)'. His energetic sign-off invited a similarly energetic roar from his teammates, while head coach Gautam Gambhir also let out a laugh.

Watch: Abhishek Sharma's pep talk ahead of Super 8

Look at Ishan kishan's face, when Abhishek is giving the pep talk. pic.twitter.com/zm1tLzUyjZ — Gangadhar (@gangadhar_11) February 20, 2026

Abhishek's form has been a big talking point among experts and fans heading into India's first Super 8 match. Tipped by many to be the top run-scorer of the tournament before it started, the No. 1 T20I batter in the world is astonishingly yet to score a single run in the ongoing edition.

Abhishek got out for a first-ball duck against USA in India's opening Group A match. He then suffered a stomach illness, forcing him to miss India's second game against Namibia. However, Abhishek then recorded a further two ducks against Pakistan and Netherlands.

However, Abhishek's lack of form has not majorly impacted the Indian team yet. Ishan Kishan smashed 176 runs in four matches in the group phase, while captain Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube have also struck fiery half-centuries during the tournament.