Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has backed young batter Abhishek Sharma to break Yuvraj Singh's record for the fastest half-century in T20I cricket. Legendary all-rounder Yuvraj currently holds the record among full ICC member nations, having slammed a 12-ball fifty against England during the 2007 T20 World Cup, a fixture immortalized by his six consecutive sixes off Stuart Broad. On Sunday, Abhishek narrowly missed his mentor's record, taking just 14 balls to reach his half-century in the third T20I against New Zealand.

Following the match, Abhishek claimed that breaking Yuvraj's feat is "almost impossible." However, Ashwin suggested the youngster was merely being humble, asserting that if anyone can surpass the record, it is the 25-year-old southpaw.

"Our friend Abhishek Sharma made a statement. He said it will be very difficult to beat Yuvraj Paji's 50 off 12 balls," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel. "I am saying, Abhishek, please do not be so humble. In India, people like it when you speak humbly, I agree. But do not be that humble. I am telling you, Abhishek won't say it himself, but whoever beats Yuvraj Paji's record in the near future, it will be Abhishek Sharma."

Reflecting on Abhishek's knock in Guwahati, Ashwin credited the youngster's "incredible bat speed" and labeled him "God's own child."

"Abhishek Sharma is batting at an incredible level in the powerplay, making 50 in just 14 balls. The way he is batting, even if wickets are falling, he is hitting long sixes. Yesterday in Guwahati, he smashed a straight six, and after hitting it, he was looking at his bat. I mean, he was looking straight at the bottom of the bat. That shows the ball hit the bottom of the bat, but it still went for a six. The bat swing, the way he is batting, it is just amazing. I mean, this guy is God's own child. I am telling you, what compliment can I even give him? The way he is batting is unbelievable," he added.

Meanwhile, Abhishek's fifty, paired with Suryakumar Yadav's blistering 57 off 26 balls, propelled India to a convincing eight-wicket win, chasing down 154 runs in just 10 overs.

With this victory, India also took the five-match T20I series, winning all three T20Is.

The cheapest over that New Zealand bowled in the innings was 11, which happened twice. After Sanju Samson went first ball of the innings, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek and Suryakumar Yadav were ruthless.

One of the most crushing wins this Indian outfit has registered against a top-quality outfit.