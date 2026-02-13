India opening batter Abhishek Sharma made his first appearance on teammate Arshdeep Singh's vlog since suffering a stomach issue that forced him to miss the T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match against Namibia on Thursday. While Abhishek is still far from being 100 per cent fit to return to the field, he did offer a glimpse into how his recovery is progressing. The explosive batter featured in a video shared by Arshdeep on social media, where he was asked about his health, weight loss, and diet as he aims to bounce back ahead of the high-profile fixture against Pakistan on Sunday.

In the video, Abhishek highlighted that he remains on a strict diet of dal and rice. Furthermore, the opening batter claimed he has lost 2kg in weight since being hospitalised with a stomach issue. Here's the video:

Update on Abhishek Sharma by Arshdeep Singh, good to know he's doing good pic.twitter.com/MbvOzMChmg — (@ManishSRH) February 12, 2026

Will Abhishek Be Fit For Pakistan Clash?

Abhishek's participation in the high-stakes clash is currently surrounded by clouds of uncertainty due to a severe stomach infection. Abhishek reportedly fell ill before the tournament opener against the USA. The southpaw was hospitalised in New Delhi earlier this week to treat acute gastroenteritis and dehydration.

While he has since been discharged and was seen undergoing light practice on Friday, team management remains cautious. Captain Suryakumar Yadav's recent update --noting that Abhishek is "still not fine" and might miss a game or two -- suggests the team may prioritise his long-term recovery over rushing him back for this single fixture.

The primary concern for the medical team is Abhishek's physical readiness, as the infection has reportedly led to noticeable weight loss and a drop in stamina. Although teammate Varun Chakravarthy expressed optimism after seeing him back in the nets, a final decision will likely hinge on his performance during the final pre-match training session in Colombo.

If the top-ranked T20I batter is unable to prove his match fitness, Sanju Samson is expected to continue in the opening slot alongside Ishan Kishan.