Zimbabwe are scripting a T20 World Cup 2026 fairytale and opener Brian Bennett is at the centre of it. In a tournament boasting most of the best T20 batters in the world, Bennett has achieved a rare feat. Not only is he the sixth-highest run-scorer of the group phase, but he is also yet to get out even once. Bennett has amassed 175 runs in just three innings so far in the tournament, slamming crucial unbeaten half-centuries in Zimbabwe's victories over Australia and Sri Lanka.

In fact, Bennett is the only batter to make more than 100 runs without being dismissed in the ongoing T20 World Cup. He has also scored all of his runs without hitting a single six.

It must be noted that South Africa veteran David Miller is also yet to be dismissed. However, Miller has made 83 runs so far, with a highest score of 39.

While the likes of India's Ishan Kishan, Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan and Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka have made headlines for their incredible knocks, Bennett has quietly chipped away and played a pivotal role in Zimbabwe's unbeaten run to the Super 8 stage.

Bennett kickstarted the tournament with a knock of 48* against Ireland, as Zimbabwe romped to victory in 13.3 overs. He then followed it up with a patient 56-ball 64* against Australia, as Zimbabwe pulled off a historic victory.

Zimbabwe's match against Ireland was washed out, but Bennett continued his momentum against co-hosts Sri Lanka, carrying the bat with 63* off 48 balls as his side chased down a difficult target of 179.

Bennett's steely presence, holding fort at one end of the crease, has enabled the rest of Zimbabwe's batting lineup to express themselves freely. Opener partner Tadiwanashe Marumani has a strike rate of 155 in the ongoing T20 World Cup, while Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza has struck crucial cameos at a strike-rate of nearly 183.