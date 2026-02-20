All that Abhishek Sharma needs is a start, but there hasn't been any discussion about the talented opener's wretched run in the T20 World Cup so far, bowling coach Morne Morkel said ahead of India's first Super Eights game against South Africa here on Sunday. Abhishek is yet to open his account in the current edition of the tournament and during Friday's training, he was seen spending considerable time with head coach Gautam Gambhir. Gambhir was seen trying to explain to him certain finer points and like a diligent student, the flamboyant southpaw nodded in agreement.

After that he went for a high catch session.

At times, excess training can prove to be counter productive and Abhishek was seen bowling to the other batters for better part of the game.

When asked if there's discussion in general within the team on Abhishek, Morkel denied emphatically.

"Absolutely no discussion. He's a world class player. So far in the tournament, luckily, there's been some guys standing up for Abhishek (others scoring runs)," Morkel told the media.

However, he agreed that Abhishek needs to score runs as they enter the business end of the tourney.

"But we're going through a very important phase of the World Cup now and we expect him to do well.

"And I'm pretty sure, not just for the team, but also for all the viewers watching the game. Because he's (Abhishek) entertaining, and we love to see that.

"So yeah, I'm pretty sure he's hitting the ball well. It's just a matter of getting that start and Abhishek will get going," Morkel said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)