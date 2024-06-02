WI vs PNG Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Roston Chase played an ice-cool 42 off 27 deliveries to cap off his stunning first innings catch and rescue West Indies' topsy-turvy run-chase. The men in maroon won by 5 wickets against Papua New Guinea, in the opening Group C match of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. Defending only 136, Papua New Guinea dared to dream, with West Indies at 97-5. But Chase, along with Andre Russell, took West Indies home. Earlier, choosing to bowl, the men in maroon had restricted PNG to a meagre total. Sese Bau notched up a valiant fifty for the minnows.

Co-hosts West Indies get off to a winning start. Regarded by many as dark horses for the tournament, the West Indies are aiming for a record third T20 World Cup title. (Live Scorecard)