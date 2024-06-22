The Indian cricket team's march in the T20 World Cup 2024 continued with a big 50-run win over Bangladesh in Antigua on Saturday. The likes of Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh performed really well as India stayed unbeaten in the T20 World Cup 2024. However, despite the second successive win in the Super 8 stage of T20 World Cup, India are not yet in the semi-final. Here's how: India have four points in two matches (NRR +2.425). The other teams are: Australia (two points in one game, NRR + 2.471), Afghanistan (0 points from 1 match, NRR -2.350) and Bangladesh (0 points from 2 games, -2.489).

Now, if Afghanistan beat Australia in their next match, then Australia beat India and then Afghanistan win vs Bangladesh, three teams will be on four points. The NRR will then decide the top two teams in the group. Hence, India are not yet in the semi-finals. However, if Australia defeat Afghanistan, both the Aussies and India will be through to the semi-fnals.

Hardik Pandya produced an all-round show while Kuldeep Yadav foxed Bangladesh batters with his guile as India all but assured themselves of a semifinals berth through a dominant 50-run victory in their second Super 8 game of the T20 World Cup on Saturday.

Star batter Virat Kohli (37 off 28) found much-needed rhythm before Shivam Dube (34 off 24) and Hardik (50 not out off 27) pushed India to 196 for five, the highest total at this venue so far.

Bangladesh could never really challenge India in the steep run-chase and ended up with 146/8 in 20 overs, their second straight loss in the Super 8s.

India will meet their match in Australia, the two unbeaten teams so far, in their final Super 8 fixture in St Lucia on Monday.

Kuldeep (3/19), who got his opportunity in the Caribbean leg of the competition, made the Bangladesh batters look clueless with the effective use of googly and stock ball.

Bumrah (2/13 in four) produced a frugal effort as usual. Bangladesh skipper Najmul Shanto (40 off 32) played some attacking shots including two sixes over fine leg off Hardik but did not get support from others as the batters let the team down once again.

