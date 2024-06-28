India's T20 World Cup semi-final against England turned out to be an another flop show for star batter Virat Kohli as he once again failed to deliver a strong performance. Asked to bat first, India started off on a good note with skipper Rohit Sharma and Kohli showing some intent. However, England pacer Reece Topley quickly struck and dismissed Kohli for nine in the third over of the innings. This was Kohli's fifth single-digit score at the ongoing T20 World Cup. With this low score, the right-handed batter also recorded a new career low.

This was the first time that Kohli got out without hitting a half-century in a T20 World Cup knockout match.

Earlier in 2014, Kohli scored 72* off 44 balls against South Africa in the semi-finals. It was followed by 77* off 58 balls against Sri Lanka in the final.

Later in 2016 and 2022, the star India batter smashed 89* and 50 against West Indies and England, respectively.

Talking about the match, rain stopped play in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup with India reaching 65 for two in eight overs against England.

Skipper Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav were batting on 37 and 13 respectively when the heavens opened up again.

Sent into bat after the start of the match was delayed by more than one hour, India lost Kohli early and Rishabh Pant too feel cheaply, but Rohit remained positive and got the boundaries every now and then to keep England on their toes.

Kohli hit a six off left-arm pacer Reece Topley and was bowled off the very next delivery trying to give him the charge. Pant was caught inside the circle off Sam Curran.

Suryakumar too got into the act straightaway with a four and a six.

(With PTI Inputs)