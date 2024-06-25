It has been a dismal run for Virat Kohli in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 and it got worse for the Indian cricket team star batter as he was dismissed for a duck during the Super 8 match against Australia on Monday. Kohli miscued a shot off Josh Hazlewood and Tim David completed an easy catch to end his stay at the crease. This was the second duck for Virat in this year's competition after he was dismissed for a golden duck during the group stage match against United States. The star batter joined former pacer Ashish Nehra as the second Indian batter ever to score two ducks in a single edition of the T20 World Cup. Nehra had two ducks to his name during the 2010 edition of the T20 World Cup.

Coming to the match, India defeated Australia by 24 runs to book their spot in the T20 World Cup 2024 semifinals. Batting first, India rode an explosive knock from captain Rohit Sharma to post a big total of 205/5. In reply, Indian bowlers restricted Australia 181/7 in 20 overs to clinch the victory.

"Satisfying. We know the opposition and the threat they bring. As a team we did well, kept doing the things we needed to do. Gives us good confidence as a team. 200 is a good score but when you are playing here with wind being a big factor, anything can happen," India captain Rohit Sharma said.

"But I think we used to conditions really well, and it was about individuals doing their job. If was about getting wickets at the right time. (On Kuldeep) We know the strength he has, but we need to use him when necessary. In New York, there were seamer friendly wickets."

"He had to miss out but we knew he had a big role to play out here. (On semi-final) We don't want to do anything different, play the same way and understand what each person has to do."

"Play freely and not think too much on what's lying ahead. Not think about the opposition. We have been doing it consistently, just need to continue. (On playing England in semi) It will be a nice match, nothing changes for us as a team," he added.